8,866 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

