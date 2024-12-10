8,958 Shares in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Willdan Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 125.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLDN. StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 1,804 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $82,731.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,772.44. This trade represents a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $602.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.36. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

