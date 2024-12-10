AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AAON were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 1.9% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,125,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,729,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,509,000 after buying an additional 151,540 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,135,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AAON by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,225,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $804,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,411.20. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,967 shares of company stock worth $6,961,357 in the last three months. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

