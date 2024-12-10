ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of ABM Industries worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,118,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 760,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after acquiring an additional 364,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 694,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,640,000 after acquiring an additional 278,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

