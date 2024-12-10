Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AKR opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.88 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 844.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

