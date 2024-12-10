Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 9.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $598,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.24. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

