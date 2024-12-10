Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $93,061,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 770.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after buying an additional 1,259,430 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $36,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 467,986 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,665,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,132,000 after acquiring an additional 390,930 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

