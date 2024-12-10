American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Completes Reverse Stock Split at Majority Owned Subsidiary AIC

On December 4, 2024, American Resources Corporation’s majority-owned subsidiary, American Infrastructure Corporation (AIC), successfully executed a reverse stock split. Shareholders of AIC as of November 13, 2024, have undergone a conversion where they received one share of the Company for every seven shares held on the specified date.

Get alerts:

The move comes as part of strategic corporate restructuring efforts within American Resources Corporation and its subsidiary AIC. This decision reflects a recalibration of their capital structure in line with the company’s current operational and financial objectives.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) remains committed to maintaining transparent and efficient communication with its stakeholders and investors. The completion of the reverse stock split marks a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing initiatives to enhance shareholder value and position itself for sustained growth in the future.

This announcement was made official in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 4, 2024. The company’s management, led by Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Jensen, has signed off on the accurate representation of this event in compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to closely monitor further updates and developments from American Resources Corporation as they continue their forward momentum post reverse stock split at AIC.

This news piece provides insights into the recent corporate activity undertaken by American Resources Corporation’s subsidiary and highlights the company’s proactive approach to refining its financial strategies for the benefit of its shareholders and the organization as a whole.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Resources’s 8K filing here.

About American Resources

(Get Free Report)

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

See Also