Argan’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems, Secures Contract for 700 MW Power Plant

Argan, Inc. recently disclosed through a Form 8-K filing that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems, has entered into a significant agreement. The contract involves providing engineering, procurement, and construction services and has received full notice to proceed from a customer for an approximately 700 MW combined-cycle natural gas-fired power plant within the United States.

This new contract is expected to bring substantial value to Argan, as the full amount of the contract value will be included in the Company’s project backlog for the quarter ending on January 31, 2025.

The filing did not provide specific financial details regarding the contract’s value or the identity of the customer. However, the announcement signifies a notable development for Argan and its operations.

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, Joshua S. Baugher, signed the report on behalf of Argan, in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Form 8-K update demonstrates Argan’s commitment to expanding its projects and furthering its presence within the energy sector through its subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems. Argan continues to seek growth opportunities within the industry, with this latest contract serving as a notable step forward in its strategic initiatives.

