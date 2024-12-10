Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,774 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $28,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,637,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 41.0% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 96.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.69 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -649.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

