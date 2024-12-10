Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 328.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,311.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,507,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,516,362.10. This trade represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,205. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and have sold 128,213 shares valued at $2,816,806. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

