Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
