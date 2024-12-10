Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Increased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,281 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 237,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 238,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

