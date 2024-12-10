Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

