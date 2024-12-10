Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,170 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 8,495.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after buying an additional 838,543 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,946,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SONY stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America raised Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

