Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,474 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank OZK by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 942,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 382,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

