Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 2,673 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 33,412.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.77.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

