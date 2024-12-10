Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 63,547 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,779,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.