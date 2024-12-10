Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IXC stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.