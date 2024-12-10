Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 1,849 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $191.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
