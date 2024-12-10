Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 6,117 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 89.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

