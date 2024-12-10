Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 6,925 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 298,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth $845,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.4 %

BDEC stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

