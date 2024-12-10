Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 913.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $14,665,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $418.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $374.73 and its 200 day moving average is $376.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty's quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

