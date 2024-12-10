Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14,009.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.9% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.