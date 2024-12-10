Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ANSYS by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

ANSS opened at $342.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.82. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.48 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

