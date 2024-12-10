Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $283,000 in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 449.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

