Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $303,000 in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,416 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFG. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

