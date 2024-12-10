Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $313,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,283,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,708 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 989,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

