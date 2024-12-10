Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $338,000 in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,301,000 after purchasing an additional 769,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,599,000 after acquiring an additional 168,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,576,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 109,567 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 7.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

