Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $348,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $148.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.62 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 91,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $4,905,226.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,096,912.60. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,540,252.64. This represents a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

