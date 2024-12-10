Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $351,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

