Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 10.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,189,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,079,000 after acquiring an additional 608,003 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $849,474,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,362,000 after acquiring an additional 393,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 868.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,367,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 3,827.8% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52-week low of $158.43 and a 52-week high of $284.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its 200 day moving average is $218.22.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLUT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

