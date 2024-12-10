Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 379.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RACE stock opened at $448.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $330.15 and a 1-year high of $498.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.