Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.