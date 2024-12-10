Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day moving average is $178.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $236.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.