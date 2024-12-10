Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.