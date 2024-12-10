Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIN. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 144,743 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 182,075 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

