Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth $3,616,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 477.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

