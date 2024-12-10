Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 10,836 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,926,789.71. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,834. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -175.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

