Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 92,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 212.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 119,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $2,432,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE QSR opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

