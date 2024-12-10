Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,726,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,420,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after buying an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,716,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after buying an additional 180,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

