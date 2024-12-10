Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

