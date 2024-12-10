BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 8,113 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 142,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 132,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 371.9% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 6.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CBU opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,661.30. The trade was a 40.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

