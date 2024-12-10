BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 7,789 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total value of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

