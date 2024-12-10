BNP Paribas Financial Markets Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Robert Half during the second quarter worth $294,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 489.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 290,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half by 44.2% in the second quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 33,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.37%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

