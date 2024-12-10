BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 114,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.11%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.