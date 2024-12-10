BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Yelp were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743,899 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yelp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,819 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after acquiring an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,607 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,618 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Yelp by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 78,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,820 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on YELP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Yelp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Yelp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,744 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $377,329.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,497.60. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $490,637.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,992.21. The trade was a 12.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,865 shares of company stock worth $1,537,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

