Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 63.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 218,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,669,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

