Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Warren B. Kanders Sells 25,000 Shares

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,532,211 shares in the company, valued at $413,199,120.13. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cadre Trading Down 0.7 %

CDRE opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Get Cadre alerts:

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cadre

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadre by 87.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,483 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Cadre by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 167,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cadre by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadre by 59.9% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 82,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.