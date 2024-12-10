Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,247 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Brunswick by 669.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brunswick by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BC opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $99.68.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,130.52. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

